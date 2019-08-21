Senior midfielder/forward Taryn Senger and junior goalkeeper Cameron Ahartz were chosen as this week’s PACA-Avera’s Athletes of the Week. Here are their nominations:
Senger has been a leader for the girls soccer team both with her actions, and by her words. She attacks every practice and game with a high intensity and maximum effort. Senger had also been willing to move into different positions depending on what the team needs based on the opponent. Senger was elected one of the team captains by the team, which is a recognition of the respect she has among her teammates.
The boys soccer team had their first game last Friday. Even though they lost 1-0, Ahartz was the player of the game, recording seven saves, including one that could easily be the save of the year.
