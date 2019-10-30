Two Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors soccer players were named to their respective Class AA All-State Teams in an announcement made on Tuesday. Nominations to the Class AA All-State Team were voted on by the South Dakota High School Coaches Association.
Govs junior goalie Cameron Ahartz was named to the Class AA All-State Boys Soccer Second Team. Senior midfielder Janaina Zanin was named to the Class AA All-State Girls Soccer First Team.
The Class AA Boys Soccer champion Sioux Falls Roosevelt had two nominations, while runner-up Sioux Falls Washington had three nominations. The Class AA Girls Soccer champion Yankton led the way with five nominations.
Full Class AA All-State Soccer Teams
Class AA All-State Boys Soccer First Team
Huron senior midfielder Baht Khin
Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior forward Suad Smajlovic
Watertown junior midfielder Alex Kowalski
Sioux Falls Washington midfielder Jeremie Benson
Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior midfielder Henry Juarez
Sioux Falls O’Gorman junior midfielder Riley Aarbo
Rapid City Central defender Erik Keohane
Harrisburg senior defender Cole Van Holland
Brandon Valley senior defender Jesse Van Hemert
Sioux Falls Washington senior defender Imani Sungura
Aberdeen Central senior goalkeeper Reece Meister
Class AA All-State Boys Soccer Second Team
Sioux Falls Lincoln junior midfielder Carson Woods
Spearfish junior striker Bridger Roberdeau
Sioux Falls Washington forward Darius Cooper
Yankton junior midfielder Christian Budig
Sturgis junior midfielder Kale Dennis
Aberdeen Central senior midfielder Ty Horner
Rapid City Stevens senior defender Chris Bauer
Sioux Falls O’Gorman junior midfielder Patrick Stys
Spearfish senior defender Ryan Rafferty
Brandon Valley junior defender Luke Burch
Pierre T.F. Riggs junior goalkeeper Cameron Ahartz
Class AA All-State Girls Soccer First Team
Rapid City Central senior midfielder/forward Emma Avery
Pierre T.F. Riggs senior midfielder Janaina Zanin
Yankton senior goalkeeper Sadie Fedders
Rapid City Stevens senior defender Peyton King
Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior midfielder/forward Hattie Giblin
Yankton senior forward Jaiden Boomsma
Yankton senior midfielder Payton Wolfgram
Aberdeen Central junior midfielder Megan Fastenau
Brandon Valley senior midfielder Calista Kocmick
Sioux Falls O’Gorman junior midfielder/forward Sierra Barkus
Rapid City Central junior defender Karoline Riisnaes
Class AA All-State Girls Soccer Second Team
Mitchell junior goalkeeper Caroline Titze
Sioux Falls Roosevelt junior midfielder Macie Haggerty
Harrisburg senior forward/midfielder Lily Peterson
Sioux Falls Lincoln defender/forward Somer Anderson
Aberdeen Central senior defender Brittnay Degroot
Yankton senior defender Kelsey Oswald
Brookings senior forward Emily Rystrom
Rapid City Stevens midfielder Bresha Keegan
Sioux Falls Lincoln midfielder Mariah Siem
Yankton senior wing Madison Wuebben
Rapid City Central senior midfielder Alexa Henry
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.