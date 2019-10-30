Two Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors soccer players were named to their respective Class AA All-State Teams in an announcement made on Tuesday. Nominations to the Class AA All-State Team were voted on by the South Dakota High School Coaches Association.

Govs junior goalie Cameron Ahartz was named to the Class AA All-State Boys Soccer Second Team. Senior midfielder Janaina Zanin was named to the Class AA All-State Girls Soccer First Team.

The Class AA Boys Soccer champion Sioux Falls Roosevelt had two nominations, while runner-up Sioux Falls Washington had three nominations. The Class AA Girls Soccer champion Yankton led the way with five nominations.

Full Class AA All-State Soccer Teams

Class AA All-State Boys Soccer First Team

Huron senior midfielder Baht Khin

Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior forward Suad Smajlovic

Watertown junior midfielder Alex Kowalski

Sioux Falls Washington midfielder Jeremie Benson

Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior midfielder Henry Juarez

Sioux Falls O’Gorman junior midfielder Riley Aarbo

Rapid City Central defender Erik Keohane

Harrisburg senior defender Cole Van Holland

Brandon Valley senior defender Jesse Van Hemert

Sioux Falls Washington senior defender Imani Sungura

Aberdeen Central senior goalkeeper Reece Meister

Class AA All-State Boys Soccer Second Team

Sioux Falls Lincoln junior midfielder Carson Woods

Spearfish junior striker Bridger Roberdeau

Sioux Falls Washington forward Darius Cooper

Yankton junior midfielder Christian Budig

Sturgis junior midfielder Kale Dennis

Aberdeen Central senior midfielder Ty Horner

Rapid City Stevens senior defender Chris Bauer

Sioux Falls O’Gorman junior midfielder Patrick Stys

Spearfish senior defender Ryan Rafferty

Brandon Valley junior defender Luke Burch

Pierre T.F. Riggs junior goalkeeper Cameron Ahartz

Class AA All-State Girls Soccer First Team

Rapid City Central senior midfielder/forward Emma Avery

Pierre T.F. Riggs senior midfielder Janaina Zanin

Yankton senior goalkeeper Sadie Fedders

Rapid City Stevens senior defender Peyton King

Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior midfielder/forward Hattie Giblin

Yankton senior forward Jaiden Boomsma

Yankton senior midfielder Payton Wolfgram

Aberdeen Central junior midfielder Megan Fastenau

Brandon Valley senior midfielder Calista Kocmick

Sioux Falls O’Gorman junior midfielder/forward Sierra Barkus

Rapid City Central junior defender Karoline Riisnaes

Class AA All-State Girls Soccer Second Team

Mitchell junior goalkeeper Caroline Titze

Sioux Falls Roosevelt junior midfielder Macie Haggerty

Harrisburg senior forward/midfielder Lily Peterson

Sioux Falls Lincoln defender/forward Somer Anderson

Aberdeen Central senior defender Brittnay Degroot

Yankton senior defender Kelsey Oswald

Brookings senior forward Emily Rystrom

Rapid City Stevens midfielder Bresha Keegan

Sioux Falls Lincoln midfielder Mariah Siem

Yankton senior wing Madison Wuebben

Rapid City Central senior midfielder Alexa Henry

Tags

Load comments