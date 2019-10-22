Clayton Alban
Pierre T.F. Riggs senior defender Clayton Alban goes up for a header against Spearfish in a game at the PILC Soccer Fields. Alban was named to the All-ESD Boys Soccer Team on Tuesday.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

Pierre T.F. Riggs senior defender Clayton Alban was named to the All-ESD Boys Soccer Team in an announcement made on Tuesday.

Alban was the only Governor named to the All-ESD Boys Team. Junior midfielder/forward Carston Miller was named to the All-ESD Honorable Mention Boys Soccer Team. The Govs went 1-6-1 against teams in the ESD. Brandon Valley, who had the best record in the ESD, had the most players named to the All-ESD team with five players.

Full All-ESD Boys Soccer Team

Aberdeen Central senior midfielder Ty Horner

Aberdeen Central senior defender Dawson Pfister

Aberdeen Central senior defender Alex Stillman

Brandon Valley senior midfielder Lucas Johnson

Brandon Valley junior midfielder Aidan Mitzel

Brandon Valley senior forward Mason Matthies

Brandon Valley junior defender Luke Burch

Brandon Valley senior defender Jesse Van Hemert

Brookings senior midfielder/forward Gabel Goldhorn

Brookings senior midfielder Jonah Dobbs

Harrisburg senior defender Cole Van Holland

Huron senior midfielder Baht Khin

Huron junior forward Eduardo Trujillo Cordova

Huron senior midfielder Carson Duba

Huron senior midfielder Wanney So

Pierre T.F. Riggs senior defender Clayton Alban

Watertown junior midfielder Alex Kowalski

Watertown senior midfielder Carson Fox

Yankton senior forward Reid Binde

Yankton senior defender Josh Loest

Yankton senior forward Luke Schulz

Aberdeen Central senior goalie Reece Meister

Mitchell senior goalie Trevor Lambert

Full All-ESD Honorable Mention Boys Soccer Team

Brookings junior midfielder Keegan Fields

Mitchell senior defender Tanner Wenz

Pierre T.F. Riggs junior midfielder/forward Carston Miller

Yankton junior midfielder Christian Budig

2019 Boys Soccer record in the ESD

1. Brandon Valley, 7-0-1

2. Aberdeen Central, 6-2-0

T3. Huron. 5-3-0

T3. Watertown, 5-3-0

T3. Yankton, 5-3-0

6. Brookings, 4-3-1

7. Pierre T.F. Riggs, 1-6-1

8. Mitchell, 1-7-0

9. Harrisburg, 0-7-1

