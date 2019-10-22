Pierre T.F. Riggs senior defender Clayton Alban was named to the All-ESD Boys Soccer Team in an announcement made on Tuesday.
Alban was the only Governor named to the All-ESD Boys Team. Junior midfielder/forward Carston Miller was named to the All-ESD Honorable Mention Boys Soccer Team. The Govs went 1-6-1 against teams in the ESD. Brandon Valley, who had the best record in the ESD, had the most players named to the All-ESD team with five players.
Full All-ESD Boys Soccer Team
Aberdeen Central senior midfielder Ty Horner
Aberdeen Central senior defender Dawson Pfister
Aberdeen Central senior defender Alex Stillman
Brandon Valley senior midfielder Lucas Johnson
Brandon Valley junior midfielder Aidan Mitzel
Brandon Valley senior forward Mason Matthies
Brandon Valley junior defender Luke Burch
Brandon Valley senior defender Jesse Van Hemert
Brookings senior midfielder/forward Gabel Goldhorn
Brookings senior midfielder Jonah Dobbs
Harrisburg senior defender Cole Van Holland
Huron senior midfielder Baht Khin
Huron junior forward Eduardo Trujillo Cordova
Huron senior midfielder Carson Duba
Huron senior midfielder Wanney So
Pierre T.F. Riggs senior defender Clayton Alban
Watertown junior midfielder Alex Kowalski
Watertown senior midfielder Carson Fox
Yankton senior forward Reid Binde
Yankton senior defender Josh Loest
Yankton senior forward Luke Schulz
Aberdeen Central senior goalie Reece Meister
Mitchell senior goalie Trevor Lambert
Full All-ESD Honorable Mention Boys Soccer Team
Brookings junior midfielder Keegan Fields
Mitchell senior defender Tanner Wenz
Pierre T.F. Riggs junior midfielder/forward Carston Miller
Yankton junior midfielder Christian Budig
2019 Boys Soccer record in the ESD
1. Brandon Valley, 7-0-1
2. Aberdeen Central, 6-2-0
T3. Huron. 5-3-0
T3. Watertown, 5-3-0
T3. Yankton, 5-3-0
6. Brookings, 4-3-1
7. Pierre T.F. Riggs, 1-6-1
8. Mitchell, 1-7-0
9. Harrisburg, 0-7-1
