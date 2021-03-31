The All-State Girls Basketball teams and Players of the Year for all three classes of high school girls basketball in South Dakota were released on Wednesday. These awards were decided on by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.
White River senior guard Caelyn Valandra-Prue was named the Class B Player of the Year after a season that saw her end her career in the Top Ten All-Time Scorers in South Dakota girls basketball history. Valandra-Prue averaged 27.4 points per game, seven rebounds per game, and had 73 steals. Other First Team members include Castlewood senior forward Alayna Benike, Menno senior guard Morgan Edelman, Corsica-Stickney sophomore forward Avery Broughton, Waverly-South Shore senior center Emily Kranz, and Ipswich senior guard Halle Heinz. Jones County sophomore forward Jadyn Jensen was named to the Class B Third Team.
St. Thomas More senior guard Haleigh Timmer was named the Class A Player of the Year. She averaged 20.4 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game, 3.8 assists per game, and had 52 steals. Other First Team members include Winner junior guard Bella Swedlund, Sioux Falls Christian senior guard Lexi Unruh, Dakota Valley junior forward Rylee Rosenquist, Mount Vernon-Plankinton freshman guard Emilee Fox, and McCook Central-Montrose senior forward Madisen Koepsell.
Sioux Falls Washington senior center Sydni Schetnan was named the Class AA Player of the Year. She averaged 16.1 points per game, 9.2 rebounds per game, and had 67 total blocks. Other First Team members include Sioux Falls Washington junior forward Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, Brandon Valley sophomore forward Hilary Behrens, Harrisburg senior forward Brecli Honner, Aberdeen Central senior guard Brooklyn Kusler, and O’Gorman senior guard Isabelle Moore.
