The South Dakota All-State Volleyball teams for all three classes were announced early Wednesday morning. The All-State Volleyball teams are voted on by the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association. Neither Pierre T.F. Riggs, Stanley County or Sully Buttes had any athletes named to their respective classes’ All-State teams. However, there were several repeat honorees in each class.
In Class AA, Aberdeen Central senior middle hitter Brooklyn Kusler and O’Gorman sophomore setter/right side hitter Bergen Reilly were named to the First Team for the second straight season. Huron senior setter Tenley Buddenhagen, Sioux Falls Lincoln junior libero Brynn Kirsch, O’Gorman senior setter Ragan Reilly and Sioux Falls Roosevelt junior setter Elizabeth Denevan all made the Second Team last year. This season was the second straight season that Denevan made the Second Team.
Sioux Falls Christian senior outside hitter Abby Glanzer and Wagner senior outside hitter Abby Brunsing made the Class A All-State First Team for the second straight year. Madison senior middle hitter Abby Brooks, Winner junior outside hitter Ellie Brozik, Sioux Falls Christian senior setter Kelsi Heard and Rapid City Christian senior setter Riley Freeland made the honorable mention team last year. All four athletes are First Team selections in 2020.
In Class B, Northwestern senior outside hitter Sydney Schell, Warner freshman setter Ava Nilsson, Faulkton Area senior outside hitter Peyton Melius and Faith senior middle hitter Aiyana Byrd were named to the First Team last year. Schell, Nilsson and Melius were named to the First Team this season for the second straight year. Elkton-Lake Benton senior outside hitter Hannah Krog was named to the Second Team for the second year in a row. Ipswich senior libero Chesney Olivier, Kadoka Area senior outside hitter Jade Hutchinson and Philip junior outside hitter/setter Copper Lurz were named to the honorable mention team last year. Olivier and Hutchinson were named to the Second Team this season.
O'Gorman took home this season's Class AA State Championship, while Sioux Falls Christian won the Class A State Championship. Northwestern won the Class B State Championship.
