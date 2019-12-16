Choir member Brooke Allison was named Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank Performer of the Week for the week of Nov. 25-30. Here is her nomination:
Allison is a very dedicated all-around student. Her dedication really shows in choir. She is always on time, always ready to go, always paying attention, and always learning. She truly enjoys being in choir, and wants to become a better musician every day. She never has a bad attitude, and even if she is tired, she doesn’t let it show. She always works.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.