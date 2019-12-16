Brooke Allison
Pierre T.F. Riggs choir student Brooke Allison was named Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank Performer of the Week.

 Courtesy Photo

Choir member Brooke Allison was named Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank Performer of the Week for the week of Nov. 25-30. Here is her nomination:

Allison is a very dedicated all-around student. Her dedication really shows in choir. She is always on time, always ready to go, always paying attention, and always learning. She truly enjoys being in choir, and wants to become a better musician every day. She never has a bad attitude, and even if she is tired, she doesn’t let it show. She always works.

