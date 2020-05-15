The South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association announced on Wednesday that they will begin league play on May 31.
There will be guidelines for the games that will be played. Players will be allowed to stand outside the dugout to ensure six feet of social distancing. Umpires can choose to stand behind the catcher or behind the mound. Players are encouraged to wear batting gloves and to not share equipment. Hand sanitizer will be provided in the dugouts. Post game handshakes will be replaced by a tip of the cap. Fans are encouraged to wear facemasks.
Five new teams have also been added to the SDABA. Those teams are the Yankton Lakers, Baltic, Renner Over-38, Lennox/Worthing/Chancellor and Sisseton/Bryant. The Lakers have already played a non-league game against the Mount Vernon Mustangs. The State Tournament is tentatively scheduled to be held at Cadwell Park on Aug. 5-16.
