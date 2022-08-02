American Legion Post 8 Baseball

Post 8 season ends after loss to Rapid
By Gwen Albers
Pierre Legion Post 8 was eliminated from the 2022 South Dakota American Legion State A Baseball Tournament after losing 13-2 on Friday to eventual state champions Rapid City Post 22.
Post 8 lost 6-5 to the Post 74 Brookings Bandits in the first tournament game in Rapid City. During game two, Post 8 edged out Brandon Valley Post 131, 7-6.
In Pierre’s final game, Rapid City got its offense started in the first inning. Post 22 scored one run when Harrison Good singled. Rapid City put up five runs in the second inning. Good, Ryker Henne, Wilson Kieffer and Jed Jensen, who all drove in runs, led Post 22’s offensive power.
Lee Neugebauer earned the win for Rapid City. The pitcher allowed five hits and two runs over five innings, striking out two and walking one.
Aaron Booth was on the hill for Pierre. Booth allowed two hits and five runs over two-thirds of an inning. Jack Merkwan and Spencer Easland entered the game as relief, throwing two and one-third innings and one inning, respectively.
Rapid City collected 13 hits on the day. Good, Kieffer, Amarion Sailer, Jacob Solano and Wyatt Anderson each collected multiple hits for Post 22. Anderson, Good, Solano, Sailer and Kieffer all had two hits to lead Rapid City.
During the state tournament, Kienholz led at the plate with six hits during 10 at-bats. He hit a double and a home run and had four RBIs and five runs.
Matthew Hanson followed for Post 8 with four hits during 12 at-bats. Hanson had five RBIs and one run.
Pierre went 20-22 on the season.
Kienholz had the team’s highest batting average for the season with a .472. His on-base percentage was .580. Matthew Hanson had a .319 batting average, with 38 hits, including five doubles and 27 RBIs. Jonny Lyons had a .307 batting average with 31 hits, including nine doubles and 15 RBIs.
From the mound, Bennett Dean pitched the most innings with 35.2. He threw 616 pitches to 172 batters and had two wins, three losses and seven saves. He struck out 25 and walked 20.
Post 8 16U opens state strong, falls short on game three
By Gwen Albers
Third baseman Ridge Leimbach, pitcher Bridge Babcock and first baseman Luke Miller each had three hits to lead the Pierre Post 8 16U to a 5-2 win over Brookings in the first game of the 2022 South Dakota American Legion State A Baseball Tournament in Watertown.
Shortstop JJ Bucholz also hit a key double that resulted in an RBI.
“JJ had the most significant hit, a deep line-drive into leftfield,” Pierre Coach River Iverson said.
Pierre had 11 hits and no errors. Bucholz had the most plays with 10.
Babcock got the win after pitching six innings. He gave up two hits and two runs while striking out three and walking 10. Max Hunsley pitched one inning in relief and earned the save.
“Colter did pretty good,” Iverson said. “He gave up a few walks. He’d thrown more than 100 pitches (before Hunsley was brought in).”
In game two on Friday, Post 8 defeated Harrisburg Gold 8-7 during the 10-inning game. Carson Stoeser hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th, giving Post 8 win over Harrisburg at the Foundation Fields complex.
Luke Miller advanced from second to third on a wild pitch before Stoeser’s winning hit.
Pierre lost 15-0 to Sioux Falls East in the final game. Sioux Falls scored 10 runs in the first inning. Bucholz, Babcock and Charlie Simpson each had one hit for Pierre.
Post 8 14U rally back to finish state on high note
By Jorge Encinas
The Post 8 14U team wrapped up their summer on Saturday with a big win against Mitchell, closing out their season with a 10-22 record.
The Post 8 14U tournament, held in Pierre, got underway on Thursday with a tough 10-0 loss for the hometown team against Sioux Falls East. On Friday, Coach Christian Sollars said the 10-0 loss didn’t reflect the game’s excitement or how hard the team played. At the time, he added the team remained focused on maintaining the same energy against their game later that night against Yankton.
But Post 8 came up short, losing to Yankton in a tight 3-2 final score.
“It was a tough loss on Saturday,” Sollars said on Monday. “Both teams played really good defense, and, yeah, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to.”
While Friday didn’t end the way Post 8 hoped, the team rallied back on Saturday, beating Mitchell 9-0 for one last win before summer ended.
“On Saturday, I told the guys we were going to bat everybody, and everybody is going to play, you know, it’s going to be the last game of the season, and we’re going to go out and have fun and play hard,” Sollars said. “And they did just that.”
Saturday’s shutout victory at Hyde Stadium came with no errors and seven stolen bases.
“Your goal when you’re playing any sport is to win the last game of the season,” Sollars said. “Even though it was only pool play and that we weren’t moving forward, we did win the last game of the season, and I think that definitely left us on a high note.”
Post 8 racked up 209 hits for the season with 130 RBIs and three home runs, earning 177 runs during their 32 games. From the mound, Post 8’s pitching allowed 271 hits and 177 earned runs for the season, with 130 strikeouts and 125 walks.
Sollars found the team hit a rough patch during mid-season play, and the players were noticeably down.
“I told them this is where we find out what kind of baseball players you are,” he said. “You know when things aren’t going your way, and you’re not winning games, and you’re not playing the way you want to, you have two choices — you can continue on with the way that you’re playing, or you can put in some hard work, keep your heads up and be resilient.”
Sollars said the team chose to keep their heads up and put in the effort during practice.
“I could tell when we first started these guys were always willing to learn, and they always wanted to get better,” he said.
Looking back on the season, Sollars credited the parents for their help in keeping the team going. Sollars said this was his first year coaching the team, and the parents made it possible for him to focus on the players and season while they took care of everything else.
“And all of our parents volunteered to work the state tournament,” he said. “So again, a lot of the things that happened during the tournament wouldn’t have been possible without the parents’ help. So that was a big help for me too.”
Post 8 13U finish strong, earn runner-up
By Gwen Albers
Pierre Post 8 13U fell one game short of winning the 2022 South Dakota American Legion State A Baseball Tournament in Brookings.
After going 2-2, Post 8 lost 10-0 to eventual champions Watertown Grey Sox. Pierre went 32-11-1 for the season and finished as state runner-up.
“I kind of knew they were a solid group,” Post 8 13U first-year head coach Andy Gordon said. “After a couple weeks, I knew we had a real shot at the title.”
After defeating Harrisburg Tigers 13U Maroon 14-3 in the first game of the state tournament, Post 8 edged out Aberdeen 1-0. Pierre’s Hudson Stoeser and Parker O’Bryan combined on a four-hit shutout at Erv Ruether Field to improve to 2-0 in pool play.
Stoeser struck out six in five innings. O’Bryan pitched in relief after Aberdeen hit two singles to start the sixth but then set down three batters to complete the win.
“Our defense was amazing that game,” Gordon said. “The defense played behind Hudson, plus he stole a lot of strikes.”
Hudson got the win, and O’Bryan earned the save.
In the second inning, Aiden Bass hit a single in the game’s only run for Pierre. O’Bryan walked and went to second on a ground ball before Bass drove him in.
Pierre then beat Harrisburg Gold 14-13 after trailing 9-2.
“We were able to scratch across five runs in the top of the fifth, and they scored one run (in the bottom of the fifth). We scored seven in the top of the sixth and were able to stop them from their last push, beating them by one.”
Stoeser had his second RBI single of the game in the sixth to give Pierre the lead for good.
“That one was a wild game,” he continued. “We were fortunate enough to get the wildcard bid out of pool play.”
Carter Schiefelbein, O’Bryan and Bass each drove in two runs for the Teeners.
In the final game against Watertown, the Grey Sox scored eight runs in the first two innings and blanked Pierre 10-0 in five innings.
“Watertown has a good team,” Gordon said. “They can hit the ball really well. We struggled on the field that game.”
Pierre made five errors. Schiefelbein and Eli Anderson each had one hit.
In February, Gordon said he joked with Pierre Post 8 Senior Legion Coach Brian White that 13U had a championship coming.
“They held up to that,” Gordon said.
Most of the boys played travel ball and Little League and will move up to 14U next year. Gordon hopes to continue coaching the boys.
“That’s up in the air right now, but I would like to coach these guys again,” he said.
Gordon enjoyed his first year of coaching.
“It was a blast,” he said. “It was cool to see the other side of the game. It really made me realize the good coaching I had.”
Gordon commended leadoff hitter Schiefelbein.
“He was consistently hitting the ball hard, and he was really solid in the field,” he said.
Gordon also praised Sutton Sonnenschein.
“He was the catcher for 75 percent of the season,” Gordon said. “I couldn’t have asked for a harder worker to play that position. He was consistently the best hitter and was great behind the plate.”
Gordon said Cooper Terwilliger did a great job at the mound.
“He was definitely our best pitcher and almost got to the 100 strikeout mark,” Gordon said. “That would’ve been something to do as a 13-year-old. He was the leader of the team and always kept the guys in check.”
