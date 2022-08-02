 Skip to main content
American Legion Post 8 Baseball

Post 8

Pierre's American Legion Post 8 2022 team.

Post 8 season ends after loss to Rapid

By Gwen Albers

Post 8
Pierre Post 8 Senior Legion player Lincoln Kienholz had the team's highest batting average for the season with a .472. His on-base percentage was .580.
Post 8 16U
Post 8 Pierre 16U second baseman Sawyer Sonnenschein attempts to catch Post 307's Caden Roob from stealing second during a June game. Roob was safe.
Post 8 16U
Shortstop JJ Bucholz warms up during the Post 8 16U team's practice at Kelley Field on July 27 before state tournaments.
Post 8 14U
A Post 8 batter connects with the ball during Thursday's game against Sioux Falls East at Hyde Stadium.
Post 8 14U
Post 8 fields a grounder at second during Thursday's state tournament game against Sioux Falls East at Hyde Stadium.
13U

Pierre Post 8 13U state runner ups were, from left in front, Brady Lowery, Bryant Zeeb, Jeremiah Wurts, Eli Anderson, Parker O’Brien and Hudson Stoeser; and in back, assistant coach Issac Polak, Carter Scheilfelbien, Will Danburg, Cooper Terwilliger, Aiden Bass, Sutton Sonnenschien and head coach Andy Gordon.

