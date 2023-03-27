SDSU

Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley (33) shoots over South Dakota State's Kallie Theisen (12) in the first quarter of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va.

 AP Photo / Matt Gentry

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Virginia Tech’s Georgia Amoore started raising her arms, imploring an already raucous Virginia Tech crowd to get even louder.

“It was just a big thank you to everyone,” Amoore said. “That crowd was ridiculous. I said it once and I’ll say it again — the stadium was shaking. It’s really intimidating, and it was just electrifying. It’s big for us getting to the Sweet 16, and it’s also big for all of them.”

