The Pierre Athletics Department will hold their annual player/parent meeting at Riggs High School on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.
This meeting will provide an opportunity for all athletes from 7-12th grade to turn in the necessary paperwork and physicals for all sports. It is also an opportunity for parents to ask questions to ensure their athlete is prepared for the season. After a short presentation, all fall sports teams will each have meetings will the coaches. This portion of the meeting is important. The Riggs Athletic Department hopes all are able to attend these meetings. If anyone has any questions, please contact the Riggs Athletics Office at 773-7361.
