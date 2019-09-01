PIERRE -- It might not have been a home game in the traditional sense, but the Stanley County Buffaloes pulled out a victory against the Chamberlain Cubs in front of a packed house of Governors and Buffaloes fans at Hollister Field in Pierre on Saturday afternoon.
The Buffaloes got on the board in the first quarter when senior quarterback Reid Wieczorek connected with senior wide receiver Cade Stover on a 24 yard touchdown pass. The Cubs responded in the second quarter when junior quarterback Hayden Evans scored on a one yard touchdown run. The game went into halftime tied 7-7.
The fourth quarter proved to be the most eventful. The Buffs took a 15-7 lead early in the fourth quarter when senior running back Dylan Gabriel scored on an eight yard touchdown run on fourth down. A botched snap on the point after attempt turned into a two point conversion, and the Buffaloes took a 15-7 lead. The Buffaloes turned the ball over on their next offensive possession, which opened the door for the Cubs to tie things up at 15-15. With around two minutes to go, Wieczorek pitched the ball back to Gabriel. Gabriel threw the ball to a streaking and wide open Lathan Prince for a 60 yard touchdown. The Cubs could not answer back, as the Buffs defense, led by junior linebacker Nathan Cook, forced Evans into throwing incomplete passes.
When asked about catching the game winning touchdown, Prince, a sophomore, told the Capital Journal that the halfback option was a planned play for a late game situation.
“We practiced that play all week,” Prince said. “It worked against the scout team in practice. The corner bit on it, and I was wide open.”
The Buffs (1-1) will take to the road to face McCook Central/Montrose in Salem on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Pierre T.F. Riggs 40, Sturgis Brown 0
PIERRE -- The defending Class 11AA State champions Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors started slowly, but they eventually found their footing in a game against the Sturgis Brown Scoopers at Hollister Field in Pierre on Saturday night.
The Governors scored on the final play of the first quarter, as well as every possession of the second quarter to take a 33-0 halftime lead. Garrett Stout was the offensive star for the Govs. He went 12-19 passing for 206 yards and three passing touchdowns. Stout also added a 28 yard rushing touchdown.
Stout wasn’t the only Governor to get some offensive shine. Newcomer Josh Rowe stepped into the game after Garrett Stout came out for a play. Rowe connected with fellow newcomer Regan Bollweg on a touchdown.
The Govs outgained the Scoopers 461-89. Govs coach Steve Steele told the Capital Journal that he feels good about the win.
“We came out and got the job done,” Steele said. “There’s definitely some things we need to clean up and improve on, but we can’t be upset with the result. We’ve got to continue to improve what we can, and keep moving.”
The Govs (1-0) will take to the road for a battle with 11A powerhouse West Central. Kickoff for Friday’s game in Hartford is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Sully Buttes 64, Wall 12
WALL -- The Sully Buttes Chargers put up almost 600 total yards of offense on a tough Wall Eagles team in a rout on Friday night.
The game was not without its flaws for the Chargers. Eagles junior linebacker Bridger Amiotte picked off Chargers senior quarterback Nick Wittler, and returned the ball 42 yards for an Eagles touchdown to put the Eagles on the board. The Chargers responded by rolling up 596 total yards to just 103 yards for the Eagles.
Wittler had himself a great night. He had 102 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to go allowing 279 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. Sophomore running back Jordan Schall had 112 rushing yards.
The game came to a conclusion when junior Caleb Chicoine connected with freshman tight end Chase Yellow Hawk on a touchdown pass to win the game for the Chargers via the mercy rule.
The Chargers (2-0) will next see action against the Potter County Battlers in Gettysburg on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Other area scores
Mobridge-Pollock 48, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0 in Miller: The visiting Tigers defeated the Rustlers in the home opener for the Rustlers on Friday night. It was the Rustlers’ first home game since making the transition to 11B this season. The Rustlers (0-2) will next see action against the Chamberlain Cubs in Chamberlain on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
