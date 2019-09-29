SPEARFISH -- The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team showed up to play on Friday night. They defeated the Spearfish Spartans 72-0 at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish after allowing negative six total yards.
Senior quarterback Garrett Stout completed 11 of his 15 passes for 193 yards and four passing touchdowns. He also carried the ball seven times for 77 yards and three touchdowns. The Govs led 48-0 at halftime. Senior linebacker Cade Hinkle had two interceptions on back-to-back Spearfish plays in the second half. The Pierre offensive backups played the entire second half.
The Govs (5-0) will next see action against the Huron Tigers (3-2) in Huron on Friday night in a rematch of the 2018 Class 11AA State Championship that the Govs won 38-20. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Sully Buttes 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
HITCHCOCK -- The Sully Buttes Chargers used a balanced attack in a 54-0 defeat of the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots in Hitchcock on Friday night.
Senior quarterback Nick Wittler had 149 rushing yards. He also completed six of his nine passing attempts for 143 yards. Sophomore running back Jordan Schall had 86 rushing yards. The Chargers outgained the Patriots 454-53 in total yards.
The Chargers (5-0) will next face the North Border Titans (1-4) in Eureka on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 32, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
MILLER -- The Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks got a strong ground game going in a 32-0 victory over the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers on Friday.
Sophomore running back Carter Grohs had two touchdown runs in the first half. Fellow sophomore Mason Moody and freshman running back Camden Jost added two more rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The first score of the game came through the air when senior quarterback Cayden Slykhuis connected with sophomore wide receiver Quinten Christensen from 29 yards out. The Rustlers had three takeaways in the loss.
The Rustlers (0-6) will take on the Wagner Red Raiders (1-5) in Wagner on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
