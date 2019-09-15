PIERRE — The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors scored on their first three offensive plays. That was just the start of what would become a 63-0 victory over the Yankton Bucks on Homecoming Night.
The first of those three touchdowns came when senior quarterback Garrett Stout through the ball to a streaking Regan Bollweg for a 78 yard score. Stout ran the ball in from fifty and 76 yards to push the score to 21-0. The Govs held a 42-0 lead after the first quarter, and a 63-0 lead at halftime.
Stout completed nine of 14 passing attempts for 217 yards and four touchdowns, half of which went to Zach Letellier. Stout also had 239 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries. In total, Stout had 456 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Govs (3-0) will host the Tea Area Titans on Sept. 20 in a battle of State Champions. Kickoff at Hollister Field in Pierre is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 20, Stanley County 7
FORT PIERRE — The Stanley County Buffaloes could not quite get their offense going on Friday night in a 20-7 loss to the visiting Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks in the Buffs’ true home opener at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre.
The Blackhawks went up 14-0 in the second quarter after a pair of touchdown runs from Carter Grohs. The Buffs responded when Lathan Prince caught a tipped Reid Wieczorek pass for a touchdown. The Blackhawks pushed their lead to two scores when wide receiver Noah Dickson got behind the defense and caught a long touchdown pass from Carter Slykhuis.
Buffs senior running back Dylan Gabriel had 95 rushing yards on 23 carries in the loss.
The Buffs (1-3) will face the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers for the first time in the 11-man ranks on Sept. 20 in Miller. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Sully Buttes 46, Herreid/Selby Area 8
ONIDA — The Sully Buttes Chargers used a strong second quarter to their advantage in a 46-8 victory against the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines on Homecoming Night.
The game went into the first quarter tied at 8. The Chargers scored on their next three offensive possessions after some clutch defense by defensive backs Nick Wittler and Caleb Chicoine. The Chargers very up 38-8 at halftime.
Wittler led the way for the Chargers on offense. He had 144 yards rushing and 203 yards passing, which accounts to 347 total yards. The Wolverines had 132 total yards, 48 of which came on a touchdown pass in the first quarter.
The Chargers (4-0) head into their bye week. They will next see action against the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots in Hitchcock on Sept. 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT
