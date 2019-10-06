HURON — The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors took to the road for a battle against the Huron Tigers in Huron on Friday night. The game was a rematch of last season’s Class 11AA State Football Championship.
The Govs got out to a 35-0 halftime lead. They increased that lead to 48-0 before the Tigers got on the board when Cade McNeil connected with Kobe Busch on a 38 yard touchdown pass. McNeil threw his second touchdown pass of the game to Cooper Fryberger to draw the Tigers closer. That touchdown was answered by a Garrett Stout kickoff return. The Tigers put the final points on the board when McNeil found Jaren Schiley for an 80 yard touchdown catch, but the game was pretty much decided. The Govs came away with a 55-20 victory.
Stout led the way with 166 yards rushing, while junior Maguire Raske had 100 yards rushing.
The Govs (6-0) will host the Brookings Bobcats (6-0) in a battle of undefeated teams at Phil Trautner Stadium at Hollister Field on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Mount Vernon/Plankinton 50, Stanley County 7
MOUNT VERNON — It was the Jesse Hastings show for the Mount Vernon/Plankinton Titans, who defeated the Govs 50-7 in Mount Vernon.
Hastings, a senior, had seven total touchdowns, including six on the ground. The Titans had 375 total yards, 185 of which came on the ground from Hastings. The Buffs had 297 total yards. Senior running back Dylan Gabriel had 157 rushing yards on 16 carries, including a 35 yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Despite the loss, the Buffs did not give up a sack.
The Buffs (3-4) will get a chance to rest up on their bye week before they face the St. Thomas More Cavaliers at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre next Friday.
Sully Buttes 48, North Border 0
EUREKA — The Sully Buttes Chargers had their way on the ground with the North Border Titans. They amassed 356 rushing yards in a 48-0 victory.
The Chargers were led by senior quarterback Nick Wittler, who had 170 rushing yards. Sophomore running back Jordan Schall had 137 rushing yards, while senior end Grant Johnson had 50 rushing yards. The Chargers had 456 total yards. The Chargers defense stepped up, holding the Titans to just 80 total yards.
The Chargers (6-0) will host the Faulkton Area Trojans in Onida on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Wagner 51, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
WAGNER — The Wagner Red Raiders offense had themselves a great night on Friday night against the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers. They racked up 413 yards in a 51-0 victory.
The Red Raiders were led by senior running back Lance Soukup, who had 185 rushings yards and three touchdowns. Senior tight end K.J. St. Pierre had 135 rushing yards, 69 receiving yards and three scores. The Rustlers had 87 total yards and five first downs. They were led by sophomore running back Peyton McDonnell, who had 48 rushing yards.
The Rustlers (0-7) will host the tough Winner Warriors (7-0) on Friday in Miller in the Rustlers’ home finale. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
