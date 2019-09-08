HARTFORD — A strong first half from Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors quarterback Garrett Stout saw the Governors take a 34-6 lead into halftime against 11A foe West Central. That proved to be crucial, as the Govs rolled to a 46-6 victory over the Trojans in Hartford.
Stout had 252 passing yards and four touchdowns in just the first half. He also had 101 yards rushing on nine carries. Stout connected on a pair of touchdown passes to junior running back Maguire Raske. Raske also had a rushing touchdown. The other two touchdown catches came from senior wide receivers Matt Lusk and Andrew Coverdale. The Govs had a total of 306 yards in the first half alone.
The Trojans’ lone score came in the second quarter when senior quarterback Tyler Lundborg connected with junior wide receiver Derek Eidsness on a 70 yard touchdown pass.
The Govs (2-0) will face a Yankton Bucks (1-1) team that will be looking to rebound after losing to Dakota Valley in what might be considered an upset. The game on Sept. 13 will be the Homecoming game for the Govs at Hollister Field in Pierre. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
McCook Central/Montrose 52, Stanley County 14
SALEM — The McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars used a very strong rushing attack to defeat the Stanley County Buffaloes in their first meeting of a home-and-home series.
The Fighting Cougars had 593 total yards and 32 first downs. 334 of those yards came from the running game. Junior running back Jacobi Krouse had 232 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while senior running back Blake Gessner had 81 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Raygen Randal had 259 yards passing and one touchdown. The Fighting Cougars had three receivers have over 50 yards receiving.
The Buffs were led by senior running back Dylan Gabriel, who had 138 yards on 20 carries. 80 of those yards came on a touchdown run early in the game. The Buffs, who had turnover problems in their 23-15 victory over the Chamberlain Cubs last week, continued their turnover prone ways. They had four turnovers in the loss.
The Buffs (1-2) will play the Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks in their home opener at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre on Sept. 13. The Blackhawks (0-3) will be looking to rebound after losing 54-0 to Winner by halftime. Kickoff is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
Sully Buttes 58, Potter County 8
GETTYSBURG — The Sully Buttes Chargers rolled up 423 total yards, defeating the Potter County Battlers 58-8 by halftime in Gettysburg.
Like has been the case this season, most of those yards came from senior quarterback Nick Wittler, who had 377 total yards (213 rushing yards, 164 passing yards). The Chargers defense played very well in the game. Senior defensive back Grant Johnson had three of the four interceptions for a Chargers defense that allowed the Battlers to only muster 96 total yards. Johnson also had two receiving touchdowns.
The Chargers (3-0) will have one of their stiffest tests of the season on Sept. 13, when they face an undefeated Herreid/Selby Area team on what will be Homecoming Night in Onida. There will be a 30th anniversary celebration of the 1989 Chargers football team that beat Garretson in the 9A championship. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Other area games
Chamberlain 55, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 12 in Chamberlain: The Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers scored their first points since becoming an 11-man football team this season. That wouldn’t be enough, as the Chamberlain Cubs rolled to their second victory of the year. The Cubs’ senior running back duo of Jasiah Thompson and Remington Rossow each had three rushing touchdowns. The Cubs made a move at quarterback. Max Hawk had 181 yards on 8-for-11 passing, including a touchdown pass to Marty Ross. Hayden Evans, who was the Cubs quarterback the week prior, had two catches for 87 yards to go along with a 36 yard interception return touchdown.
The Rustlers (0-3) will face the Redfield Pheasants (1-1) in Miller on Sept. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Rustlers have been outscored 129-12 in three games. The Pheasants come into the game after defeating an Aberdeen Roncalli team that shutout the Rustlers in the season opener.
