The 2019 volleyball season kicked off this past weekend for teams across the state, including the four teams in the Capital City area.
Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors took the third set on Friday night, but they ultimately fell to the Rapid City Central Cobblers 3-1 at Riggs High Gymnasium. Set scores were 17-25, 21-25, 25-16, and 21-25. Senior outside hitter Kodi Severyn led the way with 13 kills, while junior setter Miah Kienholz had 45 assists. Senior libero Kenzie Kuxhaus had 21 digs, while senior right side hitter Addy Smith had six blocks.
Saturday saw the Govs have the no. 2 team in Class AA in Rapid City Stevens on the ropes at Riggs High Gymnasium. The Govs won the first two sets, but they couldn’t quite hold on. The visiting Raiders took the next three sets to win by a 3-2 score. Set scores were 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 22-25, and 10-15.
Highmore Harrold Pirates
The Pirates won the third set of a road match against the Ipswich Lady Tigers, but they would end up on the losing end of a 3-1 score. Set scores were 19-25, 22-25, 25-23, and 25-27. Sophomore setter Courtney Moser led the Pirates with 27 assists, while junior outside hitter Haley Husted had 15 kills and 13 digs. Junior libero Kassie Hale led the Pirates with 20 digs.
Stanley County Lady Buffaloes
The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes took on the Bennett County Lady Warriors and the Wall Eagles in a triangular in Wall on Saturday morning. They defeated the Lady Warriors 3-1. Set scores were 25-17, 18-25, 25-15, and 25-17.
The Lady Buffs would not have the same type of success against the Eagles, losing 3-1. Set scores were 18-25, 19-25, 25-22, and 14-25.
Sully Buttes Chargers
The Sully Buttes Chargers were the busiest of the four local area teams. Thursday saw them play against the Leola/Frederick Area Titans. The Chargers won 3-0. Set scores were 25-14, 25-17, and 25-18.
Saturday saw the Chargers take on the Titans for the second time in three days, as well as the Wakpala Lady Sioux. Both matches were in Gettysburg. The Chargers did not have the same luck against the Titans, losing 2-1. Set scores were 12-25, 26-24, and 7-25. The Chargers righted the ship against the Lady Sioux by winning 2-0. Set scores were 25-6 for both sets.
What’s next?
Tuesday Matches
Sully Buttes Chargers vs. Faulkton Area Trojans in Onida, 5 p.m. CT
Stanley County Lady Buffaloes vs. Chamberlain Cubs in Fort Pierre, 6:30 p.m. CT
Highmore-Harrold Pirates vs. James Valley Christian Lady Vikings in Highmore, 6:30 p.m. CT
Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors vs. Mitchell Kernels in Pierre, 7 p.m. CT
Thursday Matches
Sully Buttes Chargers vs. Miller Rustlers in Onida, 6:30 p.m. CT
Highmore-Harrold Pirates at Lower Brule Lady Sioux in Lower Brule, 6:30 p.m. CT
Friday Matches
Pierre T.F. Riggs at Sturgis Brown Scoopers in Sturgis, 7 p.m. MT
Saturday Matches
Stanley County Buffaloes vs. Timber Lake Panthers, White River Lady Tigers in Fort Pierre, 11 a.m. CT
Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors at Spearfish, 1 p.m. MT
