It was a busy weekend for cross country teams from the Capital City area. The Highmore-Harrold Pirates, Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers all competed at the Pheasant XC Invite in Redfield on Thursday. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competed at the Augustana Twilight Meet in Sioux Falls on Friday.
Neither of the three area teams at the Pheasant Invite fielded enough runners to have a full team. The varsity girls race saw Sully Buttes’ Dani Frost place ninth after finishing with a time of 20:56.76. The varsity boys race saw Sully Buttes’ Griffin Petersen place 14th after finishing with a time of 18:18.51. Highmore-Harrold’s Maddie Knox placed third in the junior varsity girls race, while Stanley County’s Bailey Siedschlaw placed 11th. Highmore-Harrold’s Dawson Hale placed sixth in the boys junior varsity race.
The Augustana Twilight race saw over 20 teams and hundreds of athletes competing. The Governors boys placed 20th as a team. They were led by Hayden Shaffer, who ran a time of 17:50.84. The Governors girls also placed 20th as a team. They were led by junior Jessica Lutmer, who finished in 52nd place with a time of 20:04.91.
In the junior varsity ranks, the Governors boys placed eighth as a team out of 27 teams. They were led by the duo of Brady Gere and Jared Lutmer. Gere finished in ninth place, while Lutmer placed 13th. The Governors girls junior varsity team was led by BreAnna Lowery, who placed 11th.
This week will continue the busy cross country schedule. The Chargers will head to the North Central Invitational in Eureka on Wednesday. That meet is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT. The Pirates will head to the 281 Meet in Wessington Springs on Thursday. That meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT. The Governors are scheduled to head to the Aberdeen Central Invitational on Thursday. That meet is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT. The Buffaloes, Pirates and Chargers will all head to the Ipswich Invite on Saturday. That meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
Full Results for area cross country teams at this past weekend’s races
Pheasants XC Invite Results
Varsity Girls
9, Dani Frost, Sully Buttes, 20:56.76
43, Calleigh Chicoine, Sully Buttes, 23:20.26
Varsity Boys
14, Griffin Petersen, Sully Buttes, 18:18.51
49, Darion Osterkamp, Sully Buttes, 20:17.46
73, Quinn Jordre, Sully Buttes, 22:35.23
Junior Varsity Girls
3, Maddie Knox, Highmore-Harrold, 17:21.98
11, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 18:17.47
42, Shantay Waldron, Stanley County, 21:32.08
50, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 24:14.21
Junior Varsity Boys
6, Dawson Hale, Highmore-Harrold
16, Carter Lamont, Highmore-Harrold
20, Carson Stephenson, Highmore-Harrold
Middle School
11, Autumn Fallis, Highmore-Harrold
14, Kaysen Magee, Stanley County
Pierre T.F. Riggs cross country at Augustana Twilight
Boys Varsity Team Results
20, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Total Time: 1:32:03.58, Average Time: 18:24.72
Boys Varsity Individual Results
106, Hayden Shaffer, 17:50.84
128, Isaac Polak, 18:07.50
157, Blake Judson, 18:28.96
174, Trevin Black Bear, 18:44.90
183, Tyler Gere, 18:51.38
184, Jaydn Wilcox, 18:52.24
Girls Varsity Team Results
20, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Total Time: 1:50:19.17, Average Time: 22:03.84
Girls Varsity Individual Results
52, Jessica Lutmer, 20:04.91
104, Morgan Oedekoven, 21:23.59
143, Halli Drewes, 22:03.19
172, Kyla Keyes, 23:19.97
175, Hunter Martell, 23:27.51
Boys Junior Varsity Team Results
8, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Total Time: 1:15:58.00, Average Time: 15:11.60
Boys Junior Varsity Individual Results
9, Brady Gere, 14:23.22
13, Jared Lutmer, 14:35.98
70, Jace Crane, 15:31.44
75, Isaak Rombough, 15:37.81
96, William Foell, 15:49.55
243, Blake Jones, 17:18.21
255, Jamin McGray, 17:30.12
Girls Junior Varsity Individual Results
11, BreAnna Lowery, 17:31.38
20, Rachel Nemec, 17:50.67
60, Jazzlyn Rombough, 18:58.95
87, Trysta Johnson, 19:32.66
