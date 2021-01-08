The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team competed in a dual against the Watertown Arrows in Watertown on Thursday night. The Arrows came away with a 33-32 victory.
Thursday’s dual saw the Govs and Arrows split the first half of matches. The Arrows got wins in every match between 152 pounds and 195 pounds, which proved crucial to their victory. Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Regan Bollweg defeated Connor Wirtjes by major decision 11-3 at 220 pounds. Preston Taylor defeated Watertown’s Tyler Dean by pinfall to close out the dual, but the Govs fell a few points short of a win. Overall, Govs grapplers won six of a possible 14 matches. Four of those six wins were by pinfall.
In junior varsity action, the Govs defeated the Arrows 65-49. Govs grapplers won 12 of 22 matches. They got nine victories by pinfall, two wins by major decision, and one win by decision.
The Govs will next see action at the West Central Invitational in Hartford on Saturday. Matches are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT. Other teams in the tournament include Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon, Madison, Rapid City Central, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Watertown and West Central.
