Today’s Athlete Q&A is with Sully Buttes junior Allyson Wittler. Here are our questions and her answers:

Q: What sports do you play?

A: I play volleyball and basketball.

Q: Favorite sport to play? Why?

A: Basketball, because I have an amazing head and assistant coach that made me love the sport over the years.

Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach and/or parent?

A: “You only get screened if you wanna get screened.” — Coach Senftner

Q: Favorite school subject?

A: Science

Q: Favorite music to listen to?

A: Country

Q: Favorite tv show and/or movie?

A: Friends

Q: Non-sport hobbies?

A: Going to the river and hanging out with friends

Q: Summer goals/plans?

A: Working as a lifeguard, summer workouts and lifting.

Q: Best advice you could give to a younger athlete/student?

A: 90 percent of Coach Senftner’s questions are rhetorical. Just nod and don’t say anything.

