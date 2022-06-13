featured top story Athlete Q&A: Allyson Wittler By Scott Millard scott.millard@capjournal.com Scott Millard Author twitter Author email Jun 13, 2022 Jun 13, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Sully Buttes' Allyson Wittler shoots the ball against Mobridge. Scott Millard/Capital Journal Buy Now Sully Buttes' Allyson Wittler goes up for a kill during a match against Stanley County in Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Oct. 12. Scott Millard/Capital Journal Buy Now Sully Buttes' Allyson Wittler drives to the basket during a game against the North Central Thunder on Dec. 10. LaJena Gruis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today’s Athlete Q&A is with Sully Buttes junior Allyson Wittler. Here are our questions and her answers:Q: What sports do you play?A: I play volleyball and basketball.Q: Favorite sport to play? Why?A: Basketball, because I have an amazing head and assistant coach that made me love the sport over the years.Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach and/or parent?A: “You only get screened if you wanna get screened.” — Coach SenftnerQ: Favorite school subject?A: ScienceQ: Favorite music to listen to?A: CountryQ: Favorite tv show and/or movie?A: FriendsQ: Non-sport hobbies?A: Going to the river and hanging out with friendsQ: Summer goals/plans?A: Working as a lifeguard, summer workouts and lifting.Q: Best advice you could give to a younger athlete/student?A: 90 percent of Coach Senftner’s questions are rhetorical. Just nod and don’t say anything. Copy article link Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Share feedback on this article Thanks for the feedback. Scott Millard | 605-295-8429 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coach Athlete Basketball Sport Volleyball Question A: Advice Scott Millard Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016. Author twitter Author email Follow Scott Millard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.