Today’s Athlete Q&A is with Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Brooklynn Herman. Here are our questions and her answers:
Q: What sports do you compete in?
A: I run track, am a football manager and a sideline cheerleader for basketball, and I dance at Sarah’s Dance Studio.
Q: What is your favorite sport to compete in? Why?
A: My favorite sport is probably dance. I love to be able to be up on stage dancing. It is a way to express myself and is a great way to relieve stress. I also really enjoyed being a football manager the last three years. The other managers made it a lot of fun. We were made to believe that we were just as much a part of the team as the players were. Watching the team grow and develop over the years has been fun. The coaches are pretty cool, too.
Q: Favorite music to listen to and/or dance to?
A: I like all kinds of music. The mood I am in determines the music I listen to. When dancing, I’d say that I like any ballet, hip-hop or lyrical type music.
Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach and/or parent?
A: Don’t worry about what others think of you. It’s none of your business. Be true, be you!
Q: Favorite school subject?
A: Any art class that Ms. S teaches.
Q: Post-graduation plans?
A: I plan to attend Lake Area Technical College and enroll in the Human Services Technician program focusing on child development, mental health and developmental disabilities.
Q: Best sports memory?
A: Making it to State Track as a freshman. Also being a part of the football team as a manager and witnessing the boys win three State championships. Cole Peterson kicking a 40-yard field goal this last year to win Govs fifth straight State Championship Game was unforgettable.
Q: Summer goals/plans?
A: Working at Dairy Queen, going to the beach, traveling and spending as much time as possible with my family and friends before I leave for Watertown.
Q: Non-sport hobbies?
A: Painting/drawing and sleeping
Q: Advice you would give to younger students/athletes?
A: Work hard, play harder. Believe in yourself and never give up. Don’t ever take anything for granted. Enjoy every moment of high school, because four years goes by faster than you think. Most importantly, be yourself and you will find true friends and happiness.
