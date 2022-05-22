Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Today’s Athlete Q&A is with Pierre senior Casey Keller. Keller is a manager for a couple of sports teams at Riggs. Here are our questions and his answers:

Q: What sports did you manage?

A: The sports I managed were football and basketball.

Q: What is your favorite part about what you do?

A: When I did my halftime shows during practice every Wednesday, and filling waters for all of the players.

Q: Best sports memory?

A: Winning at the Dome last year when we were down 27-7 early in the second half.

Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach?

A: Lift hard, eat hard.

Q: Post graduation plans?

A: I plan on going to SDSU to major in sports and recreation management.

Q: Favorite school subject?

A: History

Q: Who is your favorite athlete? Why?

A: My favorite athlete is Aaron Rodgers, because I loved watching him as a kid.

Q: Favorite movie and/or tv shows?

A: My favorite movies and tv shows are in the Star Wars universe.

Q: Favorite music to listen to?

A: Rock music

Q: Favorite food and/or drink?

A: Wings



Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Tags

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

Load comments