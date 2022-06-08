featured top story Athlete Q&A: Emerie Stephens By Scott Millard scott.millard@capjournal.com Scott Millard Author twitter Author email Jun 8, 2022 Jun 8, 2022 Updated 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Pierre's Emerie Stephens competes in the floor exercise at a triangular in Pierre. Scott Millard/Capital Journal Buy Now Pierre gymnast Emerie Stephens finished with a 8.550 in the vault exercise during a triangular in 2021 against Aberdeen Central and Stanley County in Aberdeen. Jenna Ortiz/American News Buy Now Pierre's Emerie Stephens competes in the floor exercise in the Pierre Invitational. Todd Thompson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today’s Athlete Q&A is with Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Emerie Stephens. Here are our questions and her answers:Q: What sports do you compete in?A: I compete in gymnastics and track and field (pole vault and short distance sprints).Q: What is your favorite sport to compete in? Why?A: My favorite sport to compete in is gymnastics. For as long as I can remember, I have always been flipping around. I still love doing that.Q: Favorite music to listen to/dance to during practice?A: I love listening to country music.Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach and/or parent?A: The best advice I’ve received is from a coach. “I want to have a good day, and for all of you to do your best and have fun.”Q: Favorite school subject?A: My favorite school subjects are science and math.Q: Post-graduation plans?A: I will attend basic training this summer. I will attend USD and major in Medical Biology.Q: Best sports memory?A: My best sports memory is being able to make it to State Gymnastics all four years on varsity. It was just so much fun to be there with my teammates.Q: Summer goals/plans?A: I leave for basic on June 7, so I will be working to become the best soldier I can be.Q: Non-sport hobbies?A: My non-sport hobbies are student athletic training, paddle boarding and being with my family and friends.Q: Best advice that you would give younger athletes/students?A: My best advice is “No matter how hard some try to bring you down, stay strong, keep improving and always smile.” Copy article link Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Share feedback on this article Thanks for the feedback. Scott Millard | 605-295-8429 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags A: Sport Athletics Hobby Advice Athlete Student Sprint Gymnastics Basic Training Scott Millard Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016. Author twitter Author email Follow Scott Millard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.