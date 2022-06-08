Today’s Athlete Q&A is with Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Emerie Stephens. Here are our questions and her answers:

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: I compete in gymnastics and track and field (pole vault and short distance sprints).

Q: What is your favorite sport to compete in? Why?

A: My favorite sport to compete in is gymnastics. For as long as I can remember, I have always been flipping around. I still love doing that.

Q: Favorite music to listen to/dance to during practice?

A: I love listening to country music.

Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach and/or parent?

A: The best advice I’ve received is from a coach. “I want to have a good day, and for all of you to do your best and have fun.”

Q: Favorite school subject?

A: My favorite school subjects are science and math.

Q: Post-graduation plans?

A: I will attend basic training this summer. I will attend USD and major in Medical Biology.

Q: Best sports memory?

A: My best sports memory is being able to make it to State Gymnastics all four years on varsity. It was just so much fun to be there with my teammates.

Q: Summer goals/plans?

A: I leave for basic on June 7, so I will be working to become the best soldier I can be.

Q: Non-sport hobbies?

A: My non-sport hobbies are student athletic training, paddle boarding and being with my family and friends.

Q: Best advice that you would give younger athletes/students?

A: My best advice is “No matter how hard some try to bring you down, stay strong, keep improving and always smile.”

