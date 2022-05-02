Gavin Colson

Sully Buttes' Gavin Colson is pictured after successfully getting a score of 300 in bowling.

 Clayton Colson and Randy Pool

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

This week’s Athlete Q and A is with Sully Buttes eighth grader Gavin Colson. Here are our questions and Colson’s answers:

Q: What sports do you play?

A: Football, basketball, bowling and golf

Q: What is your favorite sport to play?

A: Golf

Q: What is your favorite sports memory so far?

A: Making State Golf as a seventh grader

Q: Best advice you’ve been given?

A: Only way to be good at something is to work hard at it.

Q: Favorite golf course to golf at?

A: Sutton Bay

Q: Favorite place to bowl?

A: The four bowling alleys I bowled at during Nationals in Indianapolis last year.

Q: Favorite school subject?

A: Science

Q: What are your hobbies outside of school?

A: Farming, hunting, playing guitar and being involved in my church youth group

Q: Favorite food/drink?

A: Steak and Mountain Dew

Q: Favorite music to listen to?

A: Country

Q: Favorite movie?

A: The Batman

Q: What are your goals this golf season?

A: Make and place in the Top 30 at State in Rapid City



Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Tags

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

Load comments