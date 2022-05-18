Purchase Access

Today’s Athlete Q&A is with Lyman junior Gunner Johnson. Here are our questions and his answers:

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: Football and wrestling.

Q: What is your favorite sport to compete in? Why?

A: It’s probably wrestling because it’s kinda an individual sport. It’s only you out there against your opponent. You can’t sub in another player, and that’s what I like about wrestling. You earn your achievements, but your partner in practice also makes you better.

Q: Best sports memory so far?

A: My best memory was probably when I came back from my broken hand. I wasn’t able to wrestle all year. I was cleared by Regions, where I made it to the finals and State.

Q: What is it like wrestling with your dad as your coach?

A: I like it, but it also feels like you have a lot of expectations because you’re the coach’s kid. When I don’t meet those expectations, I feel like I let him down.

Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach or parent?

A: My dad always tells me that if you give half the effort, you get half the results.

Q: Best advice you could give younger athletes?

A: Don’t take your time for granted. I know I did for a while, and I regret it. Get in the weight room as soon as you can.

Q: What are your goals for the next wrestling season?

A: My goal for the next wrestling season is to get to at least 150 wins and make it to the podium after coming up short this year.

Q: Non-sport hobbies?

A: I like to work. I enjoy farming, riding motorcycles and spending time with my family and friends.

Q: Favorite movie and/or television show?

A: My favorite movies are probably the “Fast and the Furious” movies.

Q: Favorite music to listen to?

A: I like to listen to Nickelback.



Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

