Today’s Athlete Q&A is with Lyman senior Jacob Sazue. Here are our questions and his answers:
Q: What sports do you play?
A: I play football, basketball and golf.
Q: What is your favorite sport to play? Why?
A: My favorite sport to play is probably golf or football. This has been a great season of golf. Earlier this month, I won the Western Great Plains Conference Golf Meet. Football was a very fun time and successful season. Our team took a hard loss to the Timber Lake Panthers, but we had six All-Conference players, including me and one All-State player in Colton Collins. All of my memories are what made it one of my favorite sports.
Q: Favorite sports memory?
A: My favorite memory was probably that game against Kadoka when I was named the KPLO Player of the Game.
Q: Post-graduation plans?
A: My post-graduation plans are to attend Mitchell Technical College for electrical construction and maintenance.
From the Newsroom
Our flagship email newsletter Join thousands of other readers who receive our daily digest of the community's biggest news. A five-minute read delivered every weekday at noon.
Thanks, you're signed up.
Please enter your email.
Q: What was it like to start at quarterback in that game against Kadoka?
A: It was a little tough. I was nervous, but I knew once the game started that everything would be fine because I had the whole team behind me and encouraging me.
Q: Non-sport hobbies?
A: Some of my non-sport hobbies would be hunting and fishing.
Q: Favorite movie and/or my tv show?
A: My favorite movie is Happy Gilmore, and my favorite tv show to watch would be That 70’s Show.
Q: Favorite music to listen to?
A: My favorite music to listen to would probably be country music.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.