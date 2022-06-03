Jamin McGray
Today’s Athlete Q&A is with Pierre T.F. Riggs junior Jamin “JJ” McGray. Here are our questions and his answers:

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: Cross country and taekwondo

Q: What is your favorite sport to compete in? Why?

A: Taekwondo, because I get to challenge myself and go against higher ranks than me.

Q: What do you want people to understand about taekwondo that they may not know?

A: Taekwondo is about self defense, and it’s a great family sport for everyone. It will help you grow strength and confidence in several areas.

Q: What’s the longest distance that you’ve run?

A: 15 miles

Q: Favorite school subject?

A: U.S. History.

Q: Favorite movie and/or television show?

A: Home Alone 2

Q: Favorite music to listen to?

A: Christian music.

Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach and/or parent?

A: Hard work beats talent.

Q: Best advice you could give to a younger athlete?

A: Start working hard earlier and getting those miles under your legs.

Q: Summer goals/plans?

A: Run over 400 miles this summer, and to get first in the Clark Taekwondo Tournament on Saturday.



