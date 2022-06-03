featured top story Athlete Q&A: Jamin McGray By Scott Millard scott.millard@capjournal.com Scott Millard Author twitter Author email Jun 3, 2022 Jun 3, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Pierre's Jamin McGray is seen here in action at the Pierre Invitational Scott Millard/Capital Journal Join our free daily newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today’s Athlete Q&A is with Pierre T.F. Riggs junior Jamin “JJ” McGray. Here are our questions and his answers:Q: What sports do you compete in?A: Cross country and taekwondoQ: What is your favorite sport to compete in? Why?A: Taekwondo, because I get to challenge myself and go against higher ranks than me.Q: What do you want people to understand about taekwondo that they may not know?A: Taekwondo is about self defense, and it’s a great family sport for everyone. It will help you grow strength and confidence in several areas.Q: What’s the longest distance that you’ve run?A: 15 milesQ: Favorite school subject?A: U.S. History.Q: Favorite movie and/or television show?A: Home Alone 2Q: Favorite music to listen to?A: Christian music.Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach and/or parent?A: Hard work beats talent.Q: Best advice you could give to a younger athlete?A: Start working hard earlier and getting those miles under your legs.Q: Summer goals/plans?A: Run over 400 miles this summer, and to get first in the Clark Taekwondo Tournament on Saturday. Copy article link Scott Millard | 605-295-8429 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Athlete Taekwondo Sport Jamin Mcgray Advice Talent A: Work Self Defense Scott Millard Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016. Author twitter Author email Follow Scott Millard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
