Athlete Q&A: Jett Zabel

By Scott Millard

Jun 10, 2022

Today's Athlete Q&A is with Pierre T.F. Riggs sophomore Jett Zabel. Here are our questions and his answers:

Q: What sports do you play?
A: Basketball, baseball, football and track.

Q: What is your favorite sport to play? Why?
A: Football, because you can truck people and win championships.

Q: Best advice you've received from a coach and/or parent?
A: "You've gotta get there. It's been in the air for five seconds." — Goody

Q: Favorite school subject?
A: Lunch, because I like food.

Q: Best advice you've received from your older brothers?
A: "Throw harder. You are soft."

Q: Best sports memory?
A: Winning the championship for the fifth straight time in football.

Q: Summer goals/plans?
A: Ride the jetski and go deep into the state tournament for baseball

Q: Non-sport hobbies?
A: Riding the jetski and dunking Spencer Easland in streetball.

Q; Favorite movie and/or television show?
A: Fast and Furious movies

Q: Favorite music to listen to?
A: Throwbacks like "Party in the USA"

Q: Advice that you would give to younger student/athletes?
A: Throw hard and lift big.
