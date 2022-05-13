Today’s Athlete Q&A is with Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Katelyn Harris. Here are our questions and her answers:
Q: What sports do you compete in?
A: I compete in competitive dance, swimming, and track and field
Q: What is your favorite sport to compete in? Why?
A: I’d say my favorite sport to compete in is dance, because it’s definitely not as nerve racking as other sports. I’m usually always confident when I dance because I take time to fully know my dances, therefore making it way more fun to compete.
Q: What is one thing about competitive dance that you want people to know that they may not know?
A: There is a rule where your hair can’t touch your neck or your whole team gets deducted points.
Q: Favorite non-home place to compete in?
A: My favorite place to compete in is Brandon Valley.
Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach and/or parent?
A: Do it for yourself, not for others, but have fun while you’re doing it.
Q: Best advice you could give to younger athletes?
A: Be open minded. Sometimes you don’t know what you’re capable of before you try it. Also, always try new things.
Q: Post graduation plans?
A: I plan to attend Dixie State University to major in biology in hopes of becoming an optometrist.
Q: Favorite school subject?
A: My favorite school subject is math.
Q: Favorite movie and/or television show?
A: My favorite television show is Stranger Things.
Q: Non-sport hobbies?
A: Concerts, road trips, hanging out with friends and family, and going on the river.
Q: Favorite music to dance to and/or listen to before a competition?
A: My favorite song to dance to before a competition is definitely anything by Pitbull, specifically “Hey Baby.”
