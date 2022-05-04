Purchase Access

We have a second Athlete Q&A this week with Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Matthew Hanson. Here are our questions and his answers:

Q: What sports do you play/compete in?

A: Football, basketball, tennis and baseball

Q: What is your favorite sport to play? Why?

A: Baseball, because I’ve made my best memories in that sport.

Q: You play tennis and baseball in the same season, same time of year. What is that like for you in terms of time management?

A: It’s not too bad managing both of them. It’s a little tiring, but I work through it.

Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach/parent?

A: “Just don’t suck.” — Coach Steele

Q: Best advice you could give to a younger athlete?

A: If you want to succeed at something, you’ve got to put in the time and effort.

Q: What are some of your hobbies?

A: I like playing sports, hanging out with friends, hunting and going out on the river.

Q: Favorite subject in school?

A: Math

Q: Favorite food/drink?

A: Arnold Palmer

Q: Favorite movie/tv show?

A: The Office

Q: What is your pre-game/pre-competition routine like?

A: I don’t have a pre-game routine.

Q: Favorite non-Pierre play to play in the sports you compete in?

A: Gonna have to go with the obvious and say in the DakotaDome in Vermillion for State Football



