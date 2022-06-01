Today’s Athlete Q&A is with Pierre T.F. Riggs sophomore Sydney Uhrig. Here are our questions and her answers:
Q: In what sports do you compete in?
A: I am in wrestling, track, and I will be going out for cheer during the 2022 season.
Q: What is your favorite sport to compete in?
A: My favorite sport is wrestling.
Q: Best advice you’ve received from your parents?
A: The best advice I’ve received from a parent is to slow down and enjoy a sport.
Q: Favorite school subject?
A: My favorite school subject is pottery.
Q: Favorite wrestling move to perform?
A: My favorite wrestling move is definitely the butcher into a cradle.
Q: Best sports memory so far?
A: My best memory so far is watching my teammates and I win the first ever South Dakota State Girls Wrestling Tournament.
Q: Non-sport hobbies?
A: I like to hunt, go boating and do DIY crafts.
Q: Favorite movie and/or television show?
A: My favorite TV show is Friends.
Q: Favorite music to listen to?
A: Country is my favorite music.
Q: Summer plans/goals?
A: This summer, I will be attending multiple camps in and out of state. I will be going to Florida to wrestle for Team South Dakota for a week. I have been doing a fundraiser on my Facebook page to help me achieve these goals. I am almost there. I just need a few more tickets to be sold.
