Athlete Q&A: Teagan Gourneau By Scott Millard scott.millard@capjournal.com Jun 15, 2022 Jun 15, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Lyman quarterback Teagan Gourneau crosses the goal line for the lone Raiders touchdown in a game against the Wall Eagles in Wall. Mama Law Photography Lyman quarterback Teagan Gourneau prepares for a snap during the season opener against Lemmon-McIntosh on Aug. 20. scott millard | capital journal Lyman quarterback Teagan Gourneau stands behind center Louie Thiry during a game against Lemmon/McIntosh. Scott Millard/Capital Journal Today's Athlete Q&A is with Lyman junior Teagan Gourneau. Here are our questions and his answers…Q: What sports do you compete in?A: Football and rodeoQ: Favorite sport to compete in? Why?A: Rodeo, because I really like meeting all the new people and have made lots of friendsQ: Favorite thing about being involved in rodeo?A: I've met lots of great people and some of my best friends doing rodeo.Q: Best advice you've received from a parent and/or coach?A: Getting told to just put my head down and have fun with football is always a wise thing I've been told.Q: Favorite school subject?A: I kinda enjoyed the life management class I was in this year. I did a lot of cooking and eating.Q: Non-sport hobbies?A: Driving around with my buddies or going coyote huntingQ: Favorite music to listen to?A: I'll listen to just about anything, but if I had to pick, I'd say older country.Q: Favorite movie and/or tv show?A: Favorite tv show right now is probably Outer BanksQ: Summer goals/plans?A: I'd like to have a good State Finals RodeoQ: Best advice you'd give to a younger athlete/student?A: Best advice I could give a younger kid would have to be not to quit no matter what gets thrown at you Scott Millard | 605-295-8429
