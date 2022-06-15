Today’s Athlete Q&A is with Lyman junior Teagan Gourneau. Here are our questions and his answers…

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: Football and rodeo

Q: Favorite sport to compete in? Why?

A: Rodeo, because I really like meeting all the new people and have made lots of friends

Q: Favorite thing about being involved in rodeo?

A: I’ve met lots of great people and some of my best friends doing rodeo.

Q: Best advice you’ve received from a parent and/or coach?

A: Getting told to just put my head down and have fun with football is always a wise thing I’ve been told.

Q: Favorite school subject?

A: I kinda enjoyed the life management class I was in this year. I did a lot of cooking and eating.

Q: Non-sport hobbies?

A: Driving around with my buddies or going coyote hunting

Q: Favorite music to listen to?

A: I’ll listen to just about anything, but if I had to pick, I’d say older country.

Q: Favorite movie and/or tv show?

A: Favorite tv show right now is probably Outer Banks

Q: Summer goals/plans?

A: I’d like to have a good State Finals Rodeo

Q: Best advice you’d give to a younger athlete/student?

A: Best advice I could give a younger kid would have to be not to quit no matter what gets thrown at you

Share feedback on this article


Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Tags

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

Load comments