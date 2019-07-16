Five Pierre Trappers were selected to represent the Lewis Division at the Expedition League All-Star Game at Corbett Field in Minot on Tuesday. Those players are pitchers Jackson Back, Dom Parkhurst, Kyle Nordby, shortstop Michael Herrera and third baseman Zane Phelps.
Phelps currently has the fourth most home runs (9) in the Expedition League, while Back has the third best ERA (1.95). Herrera has a .318 batting average. Parkhurst and Nordby each have winning records. Parkhurst, who goes to school at Minot State, will be playing in his home college stadium. This Q&A is with all five members of the Trappers who were selected to the All-Star team.
Q: How does it feel to be selected as an All-Star?
Phelps: “I think it’s really cool to be recognized by the league. There’s not a lot of people out there on our road trips all the time to see all the hard work we put into it. For someone that isn’t there all the time to give us the recognition, and to be able to represent Pierre...that’s awesome.”
Nordby: “It’s been great to be able to play here in Pierre with these guys. It’s great to also be selected as an All-Star. It’s a blessing and a great experience.”
Back: “It feels really good. I worked really hard. It’s nice to be shown that you’re worth something.”
Parkhurst: “It feels pretty good. I’ve worked pretty hard this summer, and it’s nice that it’s paid off.”
Herrera: “It’s my second time being recognized, so it’s always an honor. It’s an honor to be recognized by an entire organization. Other teams and fans get to see you play. Our home crowd knows what I can do. It’s good to get that recognition.”
Q: What’s it like playing in an All-Star Game?
Herrera: “It’s actually really fun to be there with the top players in the league. You kinda turn on the Little Kid Mode and fool around with these guys. They’re out there having fun too. It’s a competitive mode, but you’re still out there to have fun.”
Q: What’s it going to be like to play in your home stadium?
Parkhurst: “It’s going to feel really good. I know how the mound feels. My college coach is going to be there. It’s going to be just like if I’m back home playing.”
Q: How has your season gone so far?
Nordby: “Honestly, it’s been an up and down season. I’ve gotten some good quality starts. Then there’s some innings where I get roughed up. The sixth inning is usually my downfall. It’s a progression. The highs haven’t been too high, and the lows haven’t been too low.”
Back: “I’ve just been working hard and putting in the time this season. I just come to the ballpark every day with the mindset to get better.”
Q: How did last season’s experiences help you this season?
Back: “You kind of just learn how to pitch. Everybody in this league can hit. I’ve just been working on developing my off-speed pitches.”
