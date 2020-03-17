Today’s athlete profile is with Oahe Capitals player Andrew Axdahl.
Axdahl has been one of the under-the-radar players for the Capitals this season. He had one assist in 21 games played this season. During last season’s junior varsity action, Axdahl had eight goals and five assists. Axdahl does more than what is seen in the scorebook. Here is his athlete profile:
Q: What grade are you in currently?
A: I am a senior.
Q: What sports do you play?
A: Hockey, track and tennis.
Q: What has been your favorite athletic memory so far?
A: Competing with many great people.
Q: What are your post-high school plans?
A: I’m going to attend Dakota State University for cyber security, or go to the USD Beacom School of Business.
Q: What do you do to keep yourself busy during this coronavirus outbreak?
A: Studying, exercise and lots of XBox.
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Step Brothers
Q: Favorite music?
A: Pop and rap. J Cole is always on deck.
Q: Who is your hero?
A: I don’t necessarily have a hero, but I look up to everyone who has protected our nation.
Q: What are your thoughts about the postponement of State Hockey?
A: It is truly unfortunate that it happened when it did. We were rolling with a lot of momentum, and were where we needed to be as a team.
Q: If you have any advice or words of encouragement for people during this outbreak, what would that advice be?
A: Stay calm, stay safe, and listen to the professionals.
