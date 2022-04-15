Purchase Access

This week features the return of the Athlete Q and A. This week’s Q & A is with Stanley County senior Andruw Fredericksen. Here are the questions and his answers…

Q: What sports and activities are you involved in?

A: Football, wrestling and track

Q: What is your favorite part about the activities you partake in?

A: I love being around my friends and working hard.

Q: What are your post high school plans?

A: Active Duty Marine Corps

Q: What is your greatest accomplishment?

A: Placing fifth in the 400 meter dash at the 2021 Class A State Track Meet

Q: What’s it been like since you moved here?

A: It’s been amazing. People have welcomed me and my family to this town with open arms. I love all my friends that I’ve made here.

Q: Favorite food?

A: I love Chinese food.

Q: Favorite candy, if any?

A: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Q: Favorite pop/soda?

A: Coca-Cola

Q: Favorite movie?

A: 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Q: Favorite TV show?

A: South Park

Q: Favorite music to listen to?

A: Rap, particularly Juice WRLD

Q: Best advice you can give an underclassman?

A: Keep your head up through thick and thin.



Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

