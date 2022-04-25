Purchase Access

Today’s Athlete Q and A is with Pierre athletic standout Ayvrie Kaiser. Here are our questions and her answers:

Q: What sports do you play/compete in?

A: I play volleyball and basketball.

Q: Of the sports you play, which is your favorite? Why?

A: Of the two, I don’t have a favorite. Each one is uniquely different, and I have a love for each one of them.

Q: Favorite sports memory thus far?

A: When we beat Harrisburg in volleyball at home. We won that game in five. The energy in that gym was amazing.

Q: Best advice you’ve received from your older siblings?

A: Never stop working at what you want. There will be things that slow you down. Deal with them fast, and keep working.

Q: What advice would you give to younger athletes?

A: Always look forward. People will try to bring you down, but you need to keep focusing on yourself. If you do that, you will notice changes.

Q: When not playing sports, what can people find you doing?

A: When I’m not playing sports, you can find me with my family or friends on the water.

Q: Favorite school subject?

A: Math.

Q: Favorite television show?

A: The Vampire Diaries, Bridgerton and The Flash

Q: Favorite music to listen to?

A: Country

Q: Favorite food/drink?

A: My favorite food is pasta. My favorite drink is either Bubbl’r or peach tea.

Q: What is your pre-game routine?

A: I make sure to wake up and have a good breakfast. I then have a regular day before going to a gas station to get a Bubbl’r. After that, I go to the gym and watch the junior varsity game and half of the sophomore game before going to the locker room. I’ll then listen to some music to get myself pumped up for the game.



Scott Millard

