Today’s Athlete Q and A is with Lyman junior Gunner Johnson. Here are our questions and his answers:
Q: What sports do you compete in?
A: Football and wrestling.
Q: What is your favorite sport to compete in? Why?
A: It’s probably wrestling because it’s kinda an individual sport. It’s only you out there against your opponent. You can’t sub in another player, and that’s what I like about wrestling. You earn your achievements, but your partner in practice also makes you better.
Q: Best sports memory so far?
A: My best memory was probably when I came back from my broken hand. I wasn’t able to wrestle all year. I was cleared by Regions, where I made it to the finals and State.
Q: What is it like wrestling with your dad as your coach?
A: I like it, but it also feels like you have a lot of expectations because you’re the coach’s kid. When I don’t meet those expectations, I feel like I let him down.
Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach or parent?
A: My dad always tells me that if you give half the effort, you get half the results.
Q: Best advice you could give younger athletes?
A: Don’t take your time for granted. I know I did for a while, and I regret it. Get in the weight room as soon as you can.
Q: What are your goals for the next wrestling season?
A: My goal for the next wrestling season is to get to at least 150 wins and make it to the podium after coming up short this year.
Q: Non-sport hobbies?
A: I like to work. I enjoy farming, riding motorcycles and spending time with my family and friends.
Q: Favorite movie and/or television show?
A: My favorite movies are probably the “Fast and the Furious” movies.
