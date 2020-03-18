Jack Merkwan
Post 8’s Jack Merkwan hits the ball during the first inning of Sunday’s 14U State Championship Game against the Yankton Lakers at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

Today's Q and A is with Pierre T.F. Riggs student Jack Merkwan. Merkwan is an athlete that is involved in a lot of sports.

Q: What grade are you in?

A: I'm a freshman.

Q: What sports do you play?

A: I play baseball, football, basketball and track.

Q: How have your seasons been going so far?

A:  It’s been going pretty good. We won State in football and baseball. Track looks like it’s getting cancelled, but we’ve been good across the board.

Q: What have you been doing without school?

A:  I’ve been in the gym lifting, because I want to get better for the seasons that are coming.

Q: What is your favorite movie?

A: I’m not a big movie guy, but my favorite is probably Semi-Pro, or anything that has Will Ferrell in it.

Q: What is your favorite music?

A: Rap.

Q: Who is your hero?

A: Either The Rock or Mike Trout.

Q: What advice do you have for people during this uncertain time?

A: Just keep a positive attitude, and take care of yourself. It’s a tough time, but you can get through it.

