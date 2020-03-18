Today's Q and A is with Pierre T.F. Riggs student Jack Merkwan. Merkwan is an athlete that is involved in a lot of sports.
Q: What grade are you in?
A: I'm a freshman.
Q: What sports do you play?
A: I play baseball, football, basketball and track.
Q: How have your seasons been going so far?
A: It’s been going pretty good. We won State in football and baseball. Track looks like it’s getting cancelled, but we’ve been good across the board.
Q: What have you been doing without school?
A: I’ve been in the gym lifting, because I want to get better for the seasons that are coming.
Q: What is your favorite movie?
A: I’m not a big movie guy, but my favorite is probably Semi-Pro, or anything that has Will Ferrell in it.
Q: What is your favorite music?
A: Rap.
Q: Who is your hero?
A: Either The Rock or Mike Trout.
Q: What advice do you have for people during this uncertain time?
A: Just keep a positive attitude, and take care of yourself. It’s a tough time, but you can get through it.
