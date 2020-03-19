Today’s Q and A is with Pierre T.F. Riggs student Jayden Wiebe.
Wiebe has had a really good run on the athletic field recently. He has been a part of two State Championships (baseball and football), and was a solid contributor to the Governors wrestling program this season. The Capital Journal caught up with Wiebe on Wednesday.
Q: What grade are you in?
A: Freshman year
Q: How have your seasons been going so far?
A: We had a successful football season. As a wrestling team, we didn’t quite complete our goals that we set, but we did pretty good as a team.
Q: What have you been doing without school?
A: I’ve been in the gym trying to get stronger and bigger.
Q: What is your favorite movie?
A: American Sniper.
Q: What is your favorite music?
A: Lil Pump
Q: Who is your hero?
A: My dad, because he pushes me to be great.
Q: What advice would you give to people during this trying time?
A: Yeah, just take care of yourself, and try to remain as healthy as you can. Listen to the professionals.
