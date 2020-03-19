Jayden Wiebe
Pierre’s Jayden Wiebe attempts to sit out against Mobridge-Pollock’s Jacob Steiger who counters the move at the Stanley County Wrestling Invitational Dec. 7 in Fort Pierre.

 Joseph Barkoff/Capital Journal//

Today’s Q and A is with Pierre T.F. Riggs student Jayden Wiebe.

Wiebe has had a really good run on the athletic field recently. He has been a part of two State Championships (baseball and football), and was a solid contributor to the Governors wrestling program this season. The Capital Journal caught up with Wiebe on Wednesday.

Q: What grade are you in?

A: Freshman year

Q: How have your seasons been going so far?

A: We had a successful football season. As a wrestling team, we didn’t quite complete our goals that we set, but we did pretty good as a team.

Q: What have you been doing without school?

A: I’ve been in the gym trying to get stronger and bigger.

Q: What is your favorite movie?

A: American Sniper.

Q: What is your favorite music?

A: Lil Pump

Q: Who is your hero?

A: My dad, because he pushes me to be great.

Q: What advice would you give to people during this trying time?

A: Yeah, just take care of yourself, and try to remain as healthy as you can. Listen to the professionals.

