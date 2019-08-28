The following Athlete Q and A is with Pierre T.F. Riggs junior Jessica Lutmer. Lutmer is a part of the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country team. She was the top finisher for the Govs girls in last year’s State Cross Country Meet in Sioux Falls. The Govs cross country teams will see action at the Pierre Invitational at LaFramboise Island in Pierre on Friday. That meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
Q: What was your summer like?
A: My summer was super busy. I had two jobs: working with the Pierre Trappers, and at a nursing home. I always found time in the day to go for a run.
Q: How much running did you do to prepare for this cross country season?
A: I started my summer running on June 1. In June, I ran about 115 miles. In July, I ran about 125 miles. By the end of this month, I will have run 130 miles. I ran about 370 miles this summer to get ready for this season. I have run a lot of miles this summer with my brother Jared, who got moved up to high school cross country this year.
Q: How do you feel going into this cross country season?
A: I feel really good going into this season. Even though we have a small girls team, with some girls out, I feel really good with where we will be at towards the end of the season individually.
Q: What’s it like running on your home course at LaFramboise?
A: Running on our own course is really nice, because it gives people a chance to come out and see who we are at the beginning of the season compared to the end of the season when we improve. My favorite part is sleeping in my own bed, and not having to travel.
Q: What’s your favorite course to run on, and why?
A: My favorite course in Yankton, because that is where I’ve run my best time. It’s where I had my first time placing at the ESD. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to run there again in high school, because we don’t go there for our regular meets.
Q: When you’re not running, what are you doing? What are some of your hobbies?
A: When I’m not running, I like to spend my time on the water with friends and family. I like being outside with my two brothers.
Q: Lastly, why do you run on the cross country team? What is it about the sport that you like?
A: Our team is really fun to be around. We all have become really close. I like that the boys and girls run together, because some schools don’t do that. I run because I really enjoy it. I have been running cross country since the sixth grade. I hope to do it after high school. I love competing, and seeing other girls from other schools that enjoy running like I do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.