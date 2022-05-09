Purchase Access

Today’s Athlete Q&A is with Sully Buttes junior Landon Hepker. Here are our questions and his answers:

Q: What sports do you play?

A: I play basketball and football, and I run track.

Q: What is your favorite sport to play? Why?

A: Basketball, because it is what I grew up doing. It is the sport I’ve put the most time into.

Q: What is your best sports memory?

A: Qualifying for the State Basketball Tournament my freshman year.

Q: Favorite non-home place to play?

A: Either the Winner Armory or the gym in Warner.

Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach or parent?

A: Control what you can control, and work hard while doing it.

Q: Best advice you could give to a younger athlete?

A: Don’t get outworked, and put time into the gym and weight room

Q: Favorite school subject?

A: Science

Q: Favorite movie and/or television show?

A: Hawaii Five-O

Q: Pre-Game Routine?

A: I watch the JV game until halftime. I then go to the locker room and listen to music until we talk about our game plan with Coach.

Q: Favorite thing from the Sully Buttes concession stand?

A: Either the baked potatoes or the walking tacos.

Q: Non-sport hobbies?

A: Hang out with friends, hunting and fishing.



Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

