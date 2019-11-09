191104-sports-PierreFootball_outbound 19.jpg
Buy Now

Govs Lincoln Kienholz (2) stumbles into the end zone up the middle against Spearfish Spartans at Hollister Field Oct. 31 in Pierre.

 Joseph Barkoff/Capital Journal

Today’s Athlete Q and A is with freshman quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who was recently named a PACA-Avera Athlete of the Week. The Capital Journal caught up with Kienholz on Thursday night.

Q: How does it feel to be named Athlete of the Week?

A: It feels pretty great. We have seniors that really help me out. They teach me how to do everything out there.

Q: How did it feel to get into the game against Spearfish and get all of those touchdowns?

A: It felt great. The starters came in and scored as many points as they could in the first half. I just came in to finish the game out. It was pretty fun.

Q: How are you feeling going into the rest of the season?

A: I feel pretty good. We’ve got Mitchell tomorrow. Hopefully, we can get the job done and move on to the State Championship.

Q: Do you think all of the action you’re getting this season is going to prepare you for later on in your career?

A: Yeah, it’s helped me out, getting two quarters of play at quarterback. It’s helped me get prepared for next year and the years to come, especially learning from Garrett Stout.

Q: How much of a help has Garrett Stout been to you?

A: He’s been a lot of help. He’ll help me out with figuring out routes on a play, or how to do something better. He’s been a really good teacher.

Tags

Load comments