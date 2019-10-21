West Central vs Pierre FB 20190906
Regan Bollweg of Pierre runs the ball after hauling in a pass as Jacob Loger of West Central pursues in a game in Hartford.

 Michael G Brown_Michael G Brown Photography

This week’s Athlete Q and A is with Pierre T.F. Riggs junior tight end Regan Bollweg. Bollweg caught five passes for 65 yards and two receiving touchdowns in Friday’s 75-7 victory over the Mitchell Kernels. This is Bollweg's first season at Pierre T.F. Riggs after he spent his first few years at Miller/Highmore-Harrold.

Q: How has your time been so far at Pierre T.F. Riggs?

A: It’s been great. It’s an atmosphere unlike any other. The teachers are very receptive, the coaches have been great to work with, and the students accepted me right away.

Q: How different is it to play 11-man as opposed to 9-man?

A: It may not look the part to the general public, but adding two more bodies changes a lot of things. The offensive plays are more diverse, and the defensive schemes are a drastic change.

Q: What kind of lessons did you take with you from your time at Miller/Highmore-Harrold to Pierre T.F. Riggs?

A: Not everything is going to go the way you want it, but your attitude on and off the field defines you as a person and teammate.

Q: How do you feel going into the final game of the regular season?

A: We’re 8-0, and ready to go.

Q: When you’re not playing football, or any other sports, what are you doing? What are some of your hobbies?

A: In my free time, I enjoy helping out on the farm and eating brisket.

