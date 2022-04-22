Purchase Access

This week’s Athlete Q and A is with Pierre athletic standout Remington Price. Here are her answers to our question:

Q: What sports do you play/compete in?

A: Basketball, volleyball and track.

Q: What is your favorite sport to play/compete in? Why?

A: Basketball. I spent so much time playing it as a kid, and it’s the sport I’ve succeeded the most at.

Q: Best sports memory so far?

A: Going to the State Tournament in volleyball this year.

Q: Best advice you’ve received from a parent/coach?

A: Work hard, be a good teammate, have a good attitude and the rest will take care of itself.

Q: When not playing sports, what are some things you can be found doing?

A: Hanging out with friends, hunting, going out on the river, and just being outside.

Q: Favorite school subject?

A: Math

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Step Brothers

Q: Favorite music to listen to?

A: Country and Pop

Q: Favorite food/drink?

A: My favorite drink is Bubbl’r. My favorite food is mashed potatoes.

Q: What is your pre-game/pre-competition routine like?

A: I’ll stretch, listen to music with my teammates and get mentally focused.



Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

