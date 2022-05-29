Today’s Athlete Q and A is with Stanley County junior Riley Runge. Here are our questions and his answers:
Q: What sports do you play?
A: I play football, basketball and am going to start golf next year.
Q: What is your favorite sport to play? Why?
A: My favorite sport to play is basketball because I enjoy the competition between two teams.
Q: Best sports memory so far?
A: My best sports memory has to be between when I made my first varsity basket in Parkview, or going to the Sweet 16.
Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach and/or parent?
A: The best advice I’ve received from a coach is “Don’t stop doing the things you like just because you’re not good at them.”
Q: Non-sport hobbies?
A: My hobbies are many: I play video games, make puzzles, make wrestling belts and promos, do some backyard wrestling and make CGI.
Q: Favorite pro wrestler currently? Why?
A: I have many favorite pro wrestlers currently. My top four would be Kyle O’Reilly, Zack Sabre Jr., Bryan Danielson and Finn Balor. All of them have such a unique wrestling style that makes the matches they are in different to watch.
Q: Favorite pro wrestler from the past? Why?
A: My favorite past pro wrestler has to be Jake “The Snake” Roberts. The guy was a man of few words, but you knew he would put on a show in the ring.
Q: Favorite movie and/or tv show?
A: I don’t have an all-time favorite movie, but if I were to go by franchises, it would have to be the Jurassic Park/World franchise.
Q: Favorite music to listen to?
A: My favorite music to listen to is a little odd, but I like to listen to the Star Wars soundtracks.
Q: Favorite school subject?
A: My favorite subject has to be History. I like it because there are many topics of history you can learn and get to know more about.
Q: Summer goals/plans?
A: My summer goals or plans are to get better at the sports I play, work, and try to get my first wrestling gig over in Maryland.
