The final Athlete Q and A of the week is with Lyman senior Sam McClanahan. Here are our questions and his answers:

Q: What sports do you play?

A: Basketball and football

Q: What’s your favorite sport to play? Why?

A: Basketball. It’s what I grew up playing and watching.

Q: What’s it like playing with your cousin Stockton?

A: Stockton is a unique player who hustles and can take it to the hole.

Q: Best advice you could give to a younger athlete?

A: Get in the weight room.

Q: Best sports memory?

A: Making it to the Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament my junior year.

Q: Favorite school subject?

A: English

Q: Go-to Hutchs order?

A: Hutch Deluxe with Cheeseballs

Q: What is your pre-game routine?

A: Listen to some Wiz Khalifa and drink some pre-workout.

Q: Favorite non-home field or home court to play on?

A: The Harold Thune Auditorium in Murdo for the Jones County Invitational.



Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

