Today’s Athlete Q and A is with Stanley County senior Taylee Stroup. Here are our questions and her answers:
Q: What sports do you play?
A: I compete in basketball, volleyball, track and rodeo.
Q: What is your favorite sport to play? Why?
A: Rodeo for sure because I love the environment and how supportive everyone is. I’ve also made some of my best friends through this sport.
Q: Best sports memory so far?
A: Beating Bennett County in my junior year and having the whole town there to celebrate.
Q: You compete in rodeo. What is something you want people to know about that sport that they might not know?
A: Rodeo is a mental sport. If you don’t have complete confidence in yourself and trust in your horses, you won’t compete well. Also, the rodeo community is so supportive of everyone. People are always cheering you on, even when you’re competing against them.
Q: Best advice you’ve received from a parent and/or coach?
A: The best advice I’ve received is from my mom. Before I go into rope for rodeos, she always says “Rope strong, rope tough. You’ve got this.”
Q: Best advice you could give to a younger athlete?
A: The best advice I could give to younger athletes is to enjoy every second you have with your team. You don’t realize how much you’re going to miss things like morning practice and locker room talks until you realize you’re never going to get to do it again.
Q: Post graduation plans?
A: I plan to attend SDSU to major in Ag Communications and minor in Animal Science and Equine Studies.
Q: Favorite school subject?
A: My favorite subject is history, but favorite time of day is band because of Mrs. England.
Q: Non-sport hobbies?
A: I like training horses, reading and going on the river.
Q: Favorite movie and/or television show?
A: My favorite movie is “Tangled,” and my favorite tv show is “Last Man Standing.”
Q: Favorite music to listen to?
A: My favorite music is country. No surprise there.
