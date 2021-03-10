This week’s Athlete Spotlight is with Oahe Capitals forward Andy Gordon. Gordon is a multiple sport athlete. He plays golf at Pierre T.F. Riggs High School, hockey with the Oahe Capitals, and baseball with the Pierre Governors spring team and Post 8. Gordon was nominated for the Athlete Spotlight by his mother, Lisa Gordon. Here is his nomination:
Andy has always shown good sportsmanship on and off the ice. He gives his team 100 percent at every practice and game. He is a positive influence to his teammates, and he always does what is best for the team.
Gordon and the Oahe Capitals will attempt to end their season on a positive note this coming weekend. They compete in the SDAHA State Boys Varsity Hockey Tournament in Sioux Falls. The first game for the Capitals will start at approximately 11:35 a.m. CT on Friday. They will take on the Huron All-Stars.
If you would like to submit a nomination for the Athlete Spotlight segment, do so by going to https://www.capjournal.com/site/forms/athlete_spotlight/. Tell us why you think the person you nominate is worthy of being selected for the Athlete Spotlight, and please provide a photo with the nomination. Nominations are open to athletes of all ages and sports.
