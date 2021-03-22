This week’s Athlete Spotlight is with Pierre T.F. Riggs alum Cade Hinkle, who plays catcher for the RCTC Community College baseball team. He was nominated by Noel Pothast. Here is his nomination:
Cade has loved baseball since he was old enough to play Tee-ball. He has always been actively involved in Pierre school sports, youth soccer, football, wrestling, Capital City Baseball, high school and Post 8 Legion baseball. Cade is a 2020 graduate of TF Riggs High School. He currently attends RCTC Community College in Rochester, Minn., where he plays catcher for the Yellowjackets baseball team.
If you would like to submit an athlete for the Athlete Spotlight, please go to https://www.capjournal.com/site/forms/athlete_spotlight/.
