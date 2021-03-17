This week’s Athlete Spotlight is with Oahe Capitals player Dre Berndt. Berndt is a junior at Pierre T.F. Riggs High School. He was nominated by his mother Kristi Berndt. Here is his nomination:
Dre is one of those kids that has such a presence on the ice, but he doesn’t get the stats that most other skaters get. He is a selfless teammate who strives for what is best for his team. He leaves it all on the ice every single game and practice. After a devastating double overtime loss this past Saturday, he was there to console the seniors whom he has looked up to all season. He made sure to tell each and every senior how much they would be missed. His nomination for the SDAHA sportsmanship awards validates the respect from his teammates, opponents and their coaches, and the referees. His coaches will tell you they enjoy what he brings to our small town hockey association. He loves being a role model to all the younger skaters.
Berndt finished this season with eight goals and six assists. He had a game winning goal against the Sioux Center Storm on Feb. 13.
If you would like to submit an athlete for the Athlete Spotlight, go to https://www.capjournal.com/site/forms/athlete_spotlight/. The Athlete Spotlight is open to athletes of all sports and ages.
