Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Morgan Nelson was nominated for this week's Athlete Spotlight. 

Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Morgan Nelson was nominated for this week’s Capital Journal Athlete Spotlight. She was nominated by Carmen Alleman. Here is her nomination:

Nelson has devoted 14 years of time year round swimming practice. She just finished the State Short Course Swim Meet with a win in the 100 yard breaststroke event. Nelson has been a co-captain of the Pierre Swim Team for the last two years. She is also a coach and teacher to younger kids that are just learning how to swim.

