Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Morgan Nelson was nominated for this week’s Capital Journal Athlete Spotlight. She was nominated by Carmen Alleman. Here is her nomination:
Nelson has devoted 14 years of time year round swimming practice. She just finished the State Short Course Swim Meet with a win in the 100 yard breaststroke event. Nelson has been a co-captain of the Pierre Swim Team for the last two years. She is also a coach and teacher to younger kids that are just learning how to swim.
To nominate an athlete for the Athlete Spotlight, go to https://www.capjournal.com/site/forms/athlete_spotlight/. Nominations are to include a photo of the athlete. All age groups and sports are included. Anyone can submit a nomination.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.